Vedaa: Makers of John Abraham, Sharvari starrer issue official statement over non-clearance from CBFC: ‘It’s our earnest request…’
John Abraham and Sharvari starrer Vedaa which is eyeing a release on August 15 is yet to get a clearance from CBFC. The makers have issued a statement requesting help from anyone who could.
Nikkhil Advani’s much-awaited action drama Vedaa has found itself in a pool of helplessness. Starring John Abraham, Sharvari, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles, the movie is yet to receive a clearance from CBFC even when the release date is much closer. This has compelled the makers to issue an official statement on the same. Read here:-
Bankrolled by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment, Vedaa was earlier scheduled to release on July 12 and is now eyeing a release on August 15.
