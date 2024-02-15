Johnny Lever reveals Shah Rukh Khan was weak in dancing, says Salman Khan is moody and tension-free

Johnny Lever is a senior actor who has been associated with the Indian film industry for ages. He has been through the thick and thin of Bollywood and seen actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar become the stars they are today. In a recent conversation, the actor shared his observation about the accomplished film stars.

Johnny Lever was in a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia for his YouTube channel wherein they spoke about the actor’s childhood, his struggle to fame, and his relationship with his co-stars. During this candid chat, the comedian opened up about his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan. The Housefull 4 actor said, “Both of us have worked in Baazigar before that he came in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. But at that time, he wasn’t that famous. More people used to know me than him during the shooting. I was a star at that time and SRK was upcoming,” he shared.

Further on, the Dilwale actor said that he hasn’t seen anyone as hardworking as Shah Rukh. “Both he and Akshay Kumar are hardworking but there’s a difference. SRK was weak in fight, he was weak in dancing. Salman Khan and SRK, we are doing Karan Arjun. In that, Salman was doing a perfect take, there would be retakes because of him. Salman would mock SRK. That man has worked and made himself a star. He is now a pro in dance, he can fight too now.”

While talking about Salman Khan, Johnny, who is one of the first comedians in India said that he is moody. “He is free and doesn’t take much tension. He is a great character, busy in his own world. (mimics him).” According to him, Shah Rukh is serious about his work and would get into details of his character. However, Salman would stay carefree. “So, it’s about the nature. Over time, whatever SRK did, people started liking it. People liked his attention to detail. Women would die for him while men would jealous of the star. But he would be focused on his work,” the Hungama 2 actor recalled.

