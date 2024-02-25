Shah Rukh Khan calls Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa 'sweetest warmest happiest’ as film turns 30; says he misses Kundan Shah

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most popular superstars in the world. He did several successful films and one of them is Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. The film was released in 1994 and today, February 25, 2024, it completed 30 years of release. On this special occasion, SRK penned a heartwarming note as he celebrates the film's 30 years of release.

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa's 30 years of release

On February 25, taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter), Shah Rukh Khan dropped an adorable note as his 1994 film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa completed 30 years of release.

Re-posting a Red Chillies Entertainment post, SRK wrote, "I really believe this film is the sweetest warmest happiest film I have done. I see it and miss everyone involved in the film especially my friend and teacher Kundan Shah. To the whole cast and crew thank u and love u all."

About Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

Apart from Shah Rukh, the film also stars Juhi Chawla, Naseeruddin Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Deepak Tijori, Satish Shah, and others. Directed by Kundan Shah, it is a coming-of-age romantic comedy film. It follows Sunil, a lovable but irresponsible young man, as he tries to win the heart of the woman he loves while facing numerous challenges and misadventures.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Pinkvilla exclusively got to know that following the historic success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to return as the much-loved spy with Pathaan 2, which will be the 8th Film of Aditya Chopra’s Spy Universe.

“This is the twist to the YRF Spy Universe timeline - Pathaan 2 will predate Tiger vs Pathaan and will set up the clash of two cinematic legends on the big screen. Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan is definitely a character that has resonated with the audiences, and there is a constant on-ground demand from the audience to see more of SRK in the spy avatar. Soon after the release in January 2023, Adi and SRK had decided to spin Pathaan into a standalone franchise too within the Spy Universe and the former started ideating the sequel of this all-time blockbuster,” revealed a source close to the development.

More about Pathaan 2

Aditya Chopra and his team have worked on the script of Pathaan 2 over the last year. “Pathaan 2 is being designed as the tentpole spy film of the universe that will set things up for bigger conflict in the times to come. It will set up the next phase of YRF Spy Universe's timeline. In fact, P2 sets things up for the big battle between Tiger and Pathaan (Tiger vs Pathaan) in the future timeline,” the source further informed.

Both Aditya and SRK are discussing to take Pathaan 2 on floors by December 2024. Notably, Pathaan 2 will be the eighth film of the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, War 2, and the yet-untitled Alia Bhatt film.

Meanwhile, Pathaan also marked the return of Hindi Cinema in a big way in the post-pandemic world and it’s now time for YRF to amp up the stakes further by scaling new heights with Pathaan 2. After the news went viral, fans are eagerly waiting to see Shah Rukh on the big screens again.

