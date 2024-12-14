Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham turns 23: Kajol drops PICS with Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, and more; ‘They just don't make…’

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of the most popular movies in Hindi cinema. The family drama, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan, has completed 23 years since its release. On this special occasion, Kajol dropped pictures with the cast and expressed that such films are not made anymore.

Today, December 14, 2024, Kajol took to Instagram and shared a special post to celebrate the 23rd anniversary of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. She posted a still with Shah Rukh Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan from the song Bole Chudiyan. Another was a photoshoot picture of Kajol, Shah Rukh, Hrithik, and Bebo. The last slide was a romantic still with SRK, which showcased their iconic chemistry.

In the caption, Kajol wrote, “Life love and laughter. They just don't make em like they used to anymore. 23 years and some fabulous memories later .... #23yearsofk3g #k3g #memories.”

Have a look at the post!

Fans showered the classic film with love in the comments section. One person called it a ‘masterpiece,’ while another wrote, “Best movie of all times for me.” A user said, “The most beautiful film ever!” and another mentioned, “I miss u please come back together srkkajol.” Many others left red heart emojis.

Earlier, Karan Johar also penned a heartfelt note on K3G’s milestone. He expressed, “23 years!!! Phew...truly one of those pinch me moments - right now & even back then...being on set with these legends!! It was my second film as a director and I think I was immensely fortunate that this magnanimous cast and the entire crew put in so much faith in me to deliver khushi & gham in abundance!”

Extending his gratitude, the filmmaker added, “The biggest shout out goes to the audience...the fans...our family - who continue to watch our film and recite every dialogue, dance on every song and keep this film alive in its truest sense...THANK YOU! 23 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.”

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is directed by Karan Johar and produced by Dharma Productions.

