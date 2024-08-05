Kajol Birthday: Karan Johar drops heartwarming wish for ‘Kads’; recalls their first meeting when she ‘laughed loudly’ at his outfit

Bollywood star Kajol is celebrating her 50th birthday today, August 5, 2024. Many celebrities from the film industry extended their warm wishes to Kajol on this significant milestone. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has collaborated with the actress on various films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and more, dedicated a special birthday post to her. He also recalled their first meeting when Kajol laughed at his outfit.

Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures that showcased his special memories with the birthday girl Kajol. There were blurry selfies from when the duo celebrated Durga Puja together as well as from the director’s 50th birthday bash. A heartwarming picture showed KJo planting a kiss on Kajol’s cheek. Manish Malhotra and Gauri Khan also featured in a few of their selfies.

In the caption, Karan penned a long note for Kajol, sending her immense love and warmth. He said, “The warmest hug on planet earth… to the extent that you may need an MRI post it!!!! The love… the immense love that very few can express, share or give to their loved ones …. That 1000 watt smile and that infectious laugh…:.how can you describe the energy of Kajol without feeling 5000 shades of love ….”

Reminiscing about their first meeting when she laughed at him, Karan expressed, “From the first time she met me ( laughed loudly at what I was wearing ) and till today … I meet her and feel rejuvenated and so loved… the one person that hasn’t changed one bit and never will!”

He concluded his wish by saying, “Love you Kads … to every planet and back! May this decade be beyond golden!”

Fans couldn’t stop gushing in the comments section of Karan’s post for Kajol. One person playfully said, “Now I want to know what you were wearing,” while another person wished the Do Patti actress, stating, “On this day, a very special person was born. That person is you! Happy birthday @kajol.”

Many others used red heart emojis to showcase their love for the duo’s bond.

