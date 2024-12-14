Alia Bhatt is back to the grind after serving vintage saree look; WATCH her intense Saturday workout for major inspo

Alia Bhatt recently mesmerized everyone with her vintage look in a white saree at Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary celebration. And now the actress has gone back to the grind in no time. She offered a peek into her Saturday workout session with a video that will give you some major inspiration.

Today, December 14, 2024, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video from her latest exercise session. Dressed in a black tank top and shorts paired with black shoes, Alia wore her hair in a bun. She worked hard as her trainer instructed her, and it will surely give you the motivation to hit the gym.

Watch the video here!

Alia also posted a picture on her Stories that showed the impressions the exercise equipment left on her hands. She captioned it “grip armor,” along with a raised hands emoji.

Check it out!

Earlier, Alia Bhatt posted a stunning photoshoot from her recent look for Raj Kapoor’s birth centenary celebration. Dressed in a white Sabyasachi saree with a floral print, Alia posed with a white rose. She accessorized her look with a pearl choker necklace and kept her hair flowing. The actress captioned the post with the song lyrics, “mud mud ke na dekh.”

Advertisement

Alia joined her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and the rest of the family members, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and more, to pay tribute to the legacy of the Greatest Showman of Indian cinema.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has been busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War with Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on March 20, 2026. Meanwhile, her YRF Spy Universe movie Alpha arrives on Christmas 2025.

In an exclusive report, Pinkvilla revealed that Alia is in talks with Dinesh Vijan for her next after Love & War. A source stated, “The actress has loved a psychological supernatural thriller, which could be her next after Love & War for the big screen. The talks are on, and things are expected to be on paper by the first quarter of 2025.” The film has been tentatively titled Chamunda.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: New mom Deepika Padukone’s radiant smile in backstage PICS from Diljit Dosanjh’s Bangalore concert will melt your heart