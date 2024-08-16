70th National Film Awards: Karan Johar is ‘honored’, Ayan Mukerji expresses gratitude as Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra gets 3 wins

The winners of the 70th National Film Awards were announced today, August 16, 2024, and it has left many artists filled with happiness. Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva won in three different categories, and producer Karan Johar has now shared his reaction. Talking about the achievement of the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer, he said that he felt ‘honored.’ Director Ayan Mukerji also expressed his gratitude in a statement.

Karan Johar took to his Instagram Stories soon after the announcement of the 70th National Film Awards winners. Sharing a post about the three wins for Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, he wrote, “So honored & ecstatic as our labour of love (& light) wins big at the prestigious 70th National Film Awards!”

Have a look at Karan's story!

Director Ayan Mukerji also expressed his excitement about the huge honor in a statement. He said, “It’s a special day for us. I am deeply grateful for the recognition Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva has received at the National Awards.” Talking about the music of the movie, he stated, “The music of the film holds a special place in all our hearts. Pritam Da's compositions, coupled with Amitabh's lyrics and with Arijit's voice, are something I feel so proud and grateful for!”

Expressing his gratitude to the film’s team, Ayan added, “From the music to the visual effects, we poured a lot of love into making this film, and I thank the entire team for this fantastic collaborative effort that continues to give us so much love."

The 2022 movie won in the Best Film in Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic category. Arijit Singh got the Best Playback Singer (Male) award for the film’s soulful song Kesariya, while Pritam won Best Music Director (Songs).

Music composer Pritam shared in a statement, "Thank you Jury. Thank you to the makers and everyone associated with Brahmastra Part 1 Shiva and big thank you to the audience for all their love."

Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva is a fantasy film directed by Ayan Mukerji. Alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy play pivotal roles. The film had received a lot of praise for its music and visual effects upon its release.

