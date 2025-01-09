Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai: Hrithik Roshan reveals sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan weren’t impressed by his guitar playing skills in Pyar ki Kashti Mein song; ‘I obviously was...'

We can't believe it's been 25 years since Hrithik Roshan made the audience go gaga with his acting prowess. After working as a child actor and assistant director, he finally made his big screen debut in January 2000 with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. In the movie, he showcased his impeccable dancing skills and even tried to play the guitar despite not knowing it. But he recently revealed that his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan weren't impressed by his guitar-playing skills in Pyar Ki Kashti Mein. Here's why!

Hrithik Roshan recently interacted with the media at an event hosted to celebrate 25 years of the actor in Bollywood. This is when he went back in time and recalled shooting for the track Pyar Ki Kashti Mein from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. For the song, he was asked to play a guitar just one day before the shoot. At that point, he went crazy because he didn't know how to play the musical instrument.

Even though he stayed up all night learning to play the guitar, it didn't work. But since he could move his fingers on the instrument matching the sound of the song, he thought he had nailed it. But years later, when his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan saw him playing the guitar in the film, they were disappointed.

The Fighter actor stated that since his kids know how to play the instrument, they were quick to conclude, 'Dad, you just couldn't do it' because he was "obviously play-acting it." This is when he realized he was playing all the wrong notes and, apparently, did not nail it.

Advertisement

As KNPH is all set to re-release in theatres, the Greek God of Bollywood feels afraid. "I am so afraid that this film is releasing again. People will go tomorrow after 25 years and be like, 'What were we thinking?'" The Indian Express quoted him saying. The musical romantic thriller was also the debut film of actress Ameesha Patel.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan brings back his OG charm as he attends special fan screening of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai; WATCH