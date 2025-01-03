Box Office: Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai Re-Release Anticipation; Will Hrithik Roshan's movie hold up after 25 glorious years?

25 years ago, actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan launched his son, Hrithik Roshan in movies and he became an overnight star. We are talking about Hrithik's debut film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, co-starring then newcomer Ameesha Patel. The makers of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai is now bringing the film in cinemas again. Let's decode if Rakesh Roshan's directorial would be able to hold up at the box office.

Can Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai Re-Release Work In Theaters After 25 Years?

Amid the successful re-release of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, all eyes are now on Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel-starrer was the highest grossing Hindi film of 2000. The blockbuster film collected Rs 74.25 crore net in India during its original release.

As per a new report by Bollywood Hungama, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai will be re-released in cinemas on January 10, 2025. It will be a double celebration as the re-release date coincides with Hrithik's 51st birthday.

The re-release of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai back on Hrithik's birthday is expected to boost its performance at the box office during its re-run. Hrithik's fans, who couldn't watch the 2000 film in theaters, or those, who weren't born back then, would be able to relive his debut film on the big screens.

The Subjective Fate Of Re-Releases In Cinemas

In general, the box office business of movie re-releases is subjective as it can't promise whether a particular film would work or not again in theaters just because it performed well the first time and vice versa. For example, Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri's 2018 film Laila Majnu tanked at the box office back then. However, the romantic drama emerged as a hit during its re-release in 2024. Similarly, Tumbbad was a flop and later turned out to be a hit after it returned to theaters last year.

On the other hand, Karan Arjun, which was a blockbuster in 1995, couldn't perform well in its re-release. Re-release of films such as Kal Ho Naa Ho and Veer Zaara, which have high nostalgia factor, were successful in 2024.

Coming back to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, whether it would be successful in its theatrical re-run, its legacy will remain forever.

Mark your calendars for grooving to Ek Pal Ka Jeena in theaters.

