Will Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel reunite for Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai 2? Here's what the actress has to say

Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel made their acting debut with the 2000 film Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai and became overnight sensations. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the movie was that year’s second-highest-grossing film. It’s been 24 years since its release but a repetitive request from fans for its sequel continues.

Is Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai 2 on the cards?

The actress held an Ask Me Anything session on her Twitter handle where several users asked her the same question. In one of her replies, Ameesha Patel wrote, “Well, all I can say is with confidence. When the ticket counters are mentally prepared for 60 crores plus opening tab I guess that's kaho na pyaar hai 2 for you on screens that v day.”

Replying to another fan, the Gadar actress added, “Like I already said when the industry is ready for havoc again. Means it's KAHO na pyaar hai 2 for you.”

Hrithik had once opened up about the same in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla and had said, "I think newcomers should only be cast in the remake as two newcomers were launched with it earlier, in case ever made."

Did you know Rakesh Roshan was told not to launch Hrithik Roshan with KNPH?

In an old interview with Film Companion, Hrithik revealed how his dad was influenced to not launch him with this particular movie. He shared, “I won't name who it was now, but someone told my dad that you should not make this film because of whatever reasons. The person said this should not be the first film. I also at a certain point kind of agreed a little bit.”

This was the conversation that happened during the pre-production when only the script was finalized. Hrithik Roshan revealed that his father despite getting demotivated, instead got convinced that this was the kind of film that ‘speaks to him and that he was going to make this film’.

How did Ameesha Patel get cast in Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai?

Anyone would be stunned to know that Rakesh Roshan had decided to launch Ameesha opposite Hrithik after seeing her at a wedding when she was just a teen. In an old interview with Hindustan Times, the Honeymoon Travels actress had shared that her father and Rakesh went to the same school.

Recalling ‘The Day’, Ameesha revealed that she was not even planning to go to this party. Her mom was a little unwell so she accompanied her father.

“We were leaving when Rakesh uncle was entering. He did not recognize me and asked my father, ‘Amit who is this pretty young girl with you?’. The funniest thing is that after watching me dance at a common friend’s sangeet when I was 14/15, he expressed his desire to launch me alongside Hrithik,” Ameesha shared revealing her father declined initially.

It was Ameesha’s fate to star in this cult classic. After a few days, Rakesh invited her family for lunch, she was offered the film and on the fourth day, she was on the set. She added, “We started with the cruise scene, that’ll always stay with me as a beautiful memory. I got lucky… I don’t think I would’ve asked for any other film to begin my journey.”

Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai emerged as a blockbuster upon its release and even got listed in the Guinness World Records (2002) and Limca Book of Records (2003) for winning the maximum awards won by a single Bollywood movie before KNPH. The movie also starred Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, and Mohnish Behl in key roles.

