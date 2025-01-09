Hrithik Roshan brings back his OG charm as he attends special fan screening of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai; WATCH

To mark the 25th anniversary of Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Hrithik Roshan attended a special fan screening of the film. The event celebrated the milestone of his debut film, which first hit theaters on January 14, 2000. The re-release also coincides with Hrithik’s 51st birthday, giving fans an opportunity to relive the timeless love story.

In the video, Hrithik Roshan looked effortlessly stylish, sporting a white shirt paired with a denim jacket and beige pants, accessorized with a cool cap. The actor happily posed for the paparazzi with his signature charming smile.

See the video here:

The film is set for a special re-release in theaters on January 10, 2025, coinciding with Hrithik Roshan's 51st birthday. Reflecting on this milestone, Hrithik expressed a mix of nostalgia and apprehension in a chat with Hindustan Times, stating, "I am so afraid the film is releasing again. People will go tomorrow after 25 years and think, arre yaar pachis saal pehle hum kya soch rahe the, aisa kuch nahi hai.

(People will go tomorrow after 25 years and think, 'Oh my God, what were we thinking 25 years ago? This is not as great as we thought.)

The musical romantic thriller is directed by Rakesh Roshan. The film marked the debut of Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel, who portray the characters Rohit Mehra/Raj Chopra and Sonia Saxena, respectively.

Advertisement

The story follows Sonia, a young woman who meets Raj, a doppelgänger of her deceased boyfriend, leading to a tale of love, mystery, and suspense. The film also features performances by Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, and Mohnish Bahl. Upon its release, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai became an instant blockbuster,

On the work front, Roshan will be next seen in War 2 with Jr NTR. It is a sequel to the 2019 film War. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and also starring Kiara Advani, it is set to release on August 14, 2025.

ALSO READ: Mrs OTT Release: When and where to watch Sanya Malhotra’s award-winning movie online