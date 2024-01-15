Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai Then vs Now: Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha Patel, Anupam Kher; what actors are up to after 24 years

Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel kickstarted their acting careers in the year 2000 with Rakesh Roshan's Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. The much-loved romantic thriller was not only directed by Rakesh Roshan but also co-written by him, Ravi Kapoor, and Honey Irani. The movie turned out to be a game-changer for both Hrithik and Ameesha, propelling them to overnight stardom due to its immense critical acclaim and commercial success.

Additionally, the film received numerous accolades at various award ceremonies. Recently, it celebrated its 24th anniversary since its theatrical release. On this special milestone, let's take a moment to catch up with the actors from the movie and see where they are now.

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai: Then and Now

Hrithik Roshan as Rohit/Raj Chopra

Hrithik Roshan had assisted his father Rakesh Roshan prior to making his acting debut in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. In the movie, he portrays the roles of Rohit and Raj Chopra, both of whom have significant roles in the storyline. Rohit is an orphan and an aspiring singer, while Raj is a wealthy NRI residing in New Zealand. The film's immense success catapulted Hrithik to stardom overnight, earning him numerous awards and offers. Since then, he has established himself as one of Bollywood's most accomplished actors, with a string of critically acclaimed films to his credit.

Advertisement

Ameesha Patel as Sonia Saxena

Ameesha Patel got the role in the movie pretty quickly because Rakesh Roshan had known her for a while. She played Sonia Saxena, the daughter of a wealthy man, and things got interesting when she fell in love with Rohit, who came from a lower-middle-class background. Just like Hrithik, Ameesha became a sensation overnight. After the movie's success, she went on to star in films like Gadar and Humraaz. However, her later films didn't do well at the box office, so she started taking on fewer projects. But in 2023, she teamed up with Sunny Deol again for Gadar 2, which turned out to be a huge hit.

Anupam Kher as Mr. Saxena

Anupam Kher portrays the character of Mr. Saxena in the movie, a wealthy individual with influential connections. The plot progresses as his daughter, Sonia, falls in love with Rohit. Kher was already a well-known actor by the time Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was released. Since then, he has consistently acted in numerous successful films and was even recognized with the National Film Award. In 2002, he ventured into directing with the film Om Jai Jagdish. Kher has also made appearances in international projects such as Bend It Like Beckham and Silver Linings Playbook.

Dalip Tahil as Shakti Malik

Dalip Tahil portrays the character of Shakti Malik, a trusted companion of Mr. Saxena. His son, Atul, happens to be Sonia's closest friend. Following Saxena's instructions, Malik devises and carries out a scheme to get rid of Rohit. Tahil has been a part of the entertainment industry since the 1970s and has maintained his presence in successful movies even after his notable role in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Some of his other notable films include Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Race, and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

In addition to these, there are several actors who have important roles in the movie. These actors consist of Mohnish Bahl, who portrays the corrupt Inspector Dilip Kadam, working for Saxena. Ashish Vidyarthi plays Inspector Satish Shinde, another corrupt police officer. Other notable actors include Farida Jalal as Lily Rodrigues, Satish Shah as Anthony Rodrigues, Tannaz Irani as Sonia's cousin Neeta Saxena, Vrijesh Hirjee as Rohit's friend Tony Bahl, and Johny Lever as Inspector Parab Sharma. All of these actors have played crucial parts in the overall storyline and continue to be active in the industry.

Advertisement

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai holds a special place in the hearts of its actors, as it brought them unparalleled success in Bollywood. It's not just the actors, but also the 90s kids who grew up trying to imitate Hrithik's dance moves on the iconic song Ek Pal Ka Jeena. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, this film boasts a timeless soundtrack that continues to captivate audiences. Moreover, it was through this movie that the world got to witness Hrithik's incredible dancing skills, which were prominently showcased in all the songs.

This movie arrived right at the beginning of the new millennium and during the rise of multiplexes. Although the storyline may seem familiar, KNPH adds its own twist and keeps it entertaining. Not only the main characters, but also the supporting cast keeps the plot engaging until the very end. Despite a few imperfections, the film has stood the test of time and can still be enjoyed today. If you haven't watched Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai yet, give it a go now.

ALSO READ: What went into Hrithik Roshan's toned body transformation in Fighter? Diet, intense training REVEALED