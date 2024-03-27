Kajol shares PICS with Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Dharmendra as Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya clocks 26 years

Starring Kajol, Salman Khan, Dharmendra, and Arbaaz Khan, Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya is a timeless Bollywood classic that captured hearts with its tale of love and courage. Released 26 years ago, the film resonated with audiences, blending romance, drama, and action seamlessly. Kajol's portrayal of an innocent girl, Salman Khan's charismatic presence, and Dharmendra's veteran acting prowess, along with Arbaaz Khan's memorable performance, made the movie a memorable cinematic experience.

Now, as the movie clocked 26 years, Kajol took to Instagram and celebrated it by sharing some pictures from the movie.

Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya clocks 26 years

As Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya completed 26 years, Kajol took to Instagram and shared some cherished images from the movie featuring Salman Khan, Dharmendra, and Arbaaz Khan. She captioned it, "When tying ur hair in a plait was a symbol of an innocent girl #26yearsofpyarkiyatodarnakya."

Take a look:

Kajol on the work front

Kajol stands out as one of Bollywood's most talented actresses, with a career spanning three decades. From her debut in Bekhudi to iconic roles in Gupt, Baazigar, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and My Name Is Khan, she has showcased remarkable versatility.

Advertisement

Over the years, Kajol has consistently delivered stellar performances, captivating audiences with her on-screen presence. As she celebrates 30 years in the industry, she remains eager to collaborate on compelling projects, promising audiences more memorable performances to come.

Salman Khan on the work front

Salman Khan made a triumphant return as the enigmatic RAW agent in Tiger 3, hitting screens on November 12, 2023. Joined by Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, the film delighted audiences with surprise appearances from Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

Khan's next venture sees him teaming up with Karan Johar for The Bull, helmed by Vishnuvardhan of Shershaah fame, expected to grace theaters in Christmas 2024. Additionally, fans can anticipate the action-packed return of Khan in Dabangg 4, the eagerly awaited fourth installment of the series, set for release in 2025.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya to reunite for massive project, DEETS Inside