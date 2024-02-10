Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya to reunite for massive project, DEETS Inside

The highly successful director-actor duo, Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan, renowned for blockbusters like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, has created immense anticipation for their next collaboration. After an eight-year hiatus since Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015, the duo confirmed their fifth project, promising something massive and on a grand scale. Despite both Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya being occupied with other commitments, the audience eagerly awaits details about their upcoming venture, fueled by the duo's track record of delivering iconic films.

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjataya’s new project

As per the sources, "Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan are working towards and looking forward to a bigger vision and large-scale project. Sooraj Barjatya is directing a film before he collaborates with the superstar and, as we all know, Salman has a packed schedule for the next 26 months."

Previously, there were rumors that filmmaker Sooraj confirmed directing Prem Ki Shaadi with Salman, creating anticipation for the iconic character's return. However, plans hit a roadblock as Salman and Sooraj disagreed on various aspects. The film, initially set to start this year, has been shelved. According to a mid-day report, Sooraj was aiming to rework the script and considered casting Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh for the project, opting for a younger ensemble.

The Tere Naam actor and Sooraj last collaborated in 2015 for Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, featuring Sonam Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Anupam Kher, Swara Bhaskar, and more.

Advertisement

Salman Khan on the work front

On the work front, Salman Khan returned as the mysterious RAW agent in Tiger 3, released on November 12, 2023. Collaborating with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, the movie pleasantly surprised viewers with cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

Khan has teamed up with Karan Johar for The Bull, directed by Vishnuvardhan of Shershaah fame. The film is anticipated to hit theaters in Christmas 2024. Additionally, Salman Khan is gearing up for the highly anticipated Dabangg 4, the fourth installment in the Dabangg series, slated for release in 2025.

ALSO READ: Will Aditya Chopra start new film before Tiger vs Pathaan face-off? Here’s what report suggests