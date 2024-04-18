Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji was brain-damaged during debut film Sssshhh; says 'I had to go for regular EEGs'

Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji is one of the most loved celebrities in the industry. Making her debut in 2003 with the film Sssshhh, the actress did films such as Neal n Nikki, One Two Three, Sarkar, and more. During a recent interview, Tanishaa recalled a shocking accident of her falling off a mountain and suffering from brain damage during the shooting of Sssshhh.

During an interview with News18, Tanishaa Mukerji recalled an accident during the shooting of Sssshhh. She said, “I was brain-damaged. I fell off a mountain and I had a massive concussion. For pretty much one year of my life, I had to go for regular EEGs because you have to check if the swelling in my brain had reduced. It took one year for it to actually come back to its normal size.”

The actress further shared that she had a lot of difficulties because she was shooting her first film but received support from her producers.

"I used to literally shoot for 2 hours and sleep for 3 hours because that's the only way your brain heals. I would literally shoot for 2 hours because it would be so hectic and I would pass out. I might not have taken the best decisions. I had put on a lot of weight, my reflexes and the way I am expressing – everything is slowed down," she added.

When Tanishaa Mukerji disclosed that her mother, Tanuja, feared she had lost her after the accident

During a segment of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, Tanishaa provided a detailed account of the accident. While shooting for Sssshhh… in Manali, she, along with Dino Morea, Gaurav Kapur, and director Pavan S. Kaul, was involved in a car mishap. The car skidded due to a back tire issue, resulting in a dramatic overturn. While others in the vehicle suffered hand fractures, Tanishaa found herself outside the car, rolling underneath it.

Remarkably, she currently holds no memory of the accident; the recollection has been entirely erased from her life. Her mother, Tanuja, was terrified, initially thinking she had lost her daughter.

