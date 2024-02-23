Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji opens up on marriage plans; says, 'Let people be curious'

Tanishaa Mukerji has tried her hands in the film industry across languages like Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. The actress has also been in the news for her alleged relationship with an Indian actor whom she met during a reality show. In a recent interview, she spoke about her upcoming projects and opened up about her plans to get married. Read on!

Tanishaa Mukerji shares her plans for getting married

Tanishaa Mukerji’s relationship with Indian actor Armaan Kohli made headlines in the past. But after almost a year of dating each other, the couple drifted apart. While she is focused on her work that she passionately believes in, the actress recently shared her thoughts on getting married. Hindustan Times quoted her saying, “Let people be curious, they have every right to be, and I have every right to be private.”

The 45-year-old actress further stated, “I think marriage is a wonderful institution for people who understand it and find the right people, it’s beautiful. As for me, I am always proposing and God is always disposing. Everybody wants to find that special someone to grow old with.”

Tanishaa Mukerji gears up for her Marathi film debut with Veer Murarbaji

Tanishaa belongs to a family that boasts of artists like filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee (father), actress Tanuja (mother), and actress Kajol (elder sister). After trying her hands in films across languages, she is all set to make her Marathi debut soon. In the same conversation, she spoke about the similarities between all the industries that she has worked in.

“The similarity in all of them is that when you work with passion with people who are creative, then there is no difference,” she said adding that there is professionalism, creativity, and passion. She further opined, “But when people are just doing it for the money, project, and commercialism of the film, then unfortunately, that is something where we are losing. It’s not coming from the heart, it’s coming from the pocket.”

The actress made her acting debut with the film titled Sssshhh in 2003. She tasted success with the political crime thriller film Sarkar in 2005.

