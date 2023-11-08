EXCLUSIVE VIDEO Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Tanishaa Mukerji reveals sister Kajol is excited to see her on show

Tanishaa Mukerji is all set to return to television with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, the talented actress spoke at length about having a supportive family, her sister Kajol's reaction to her taking up the show, and more.

Tanishaa Mukerji talks about having a supportive family

We asked Tanishaa Mukerji about her family's reaction to her taking up Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. She said, "My mum was extremely supportive, surprisingly my sister was also very happy for me. She was, in fact very excited. She was excited to watch the first episode and said that we should all watch it together. But I'll be shooting for Jhalak so, I won't be able to do that."

She added, "I am very lucky in a way that my family has always supported all my decisions. Even though they realized that some of those repercussions come on them, they've always been the kind of people who said go live your life, fly, and do what you want. They've never stopped me from doing anything. They're not at all like those kinds of people and I feel very lucky to have a family like that."

Have a look at Tanishaa Mukerji's promo from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Tanishaa Mukerji on taking up Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

On taking up Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Tanishaa mentioned that she is not a trained dancer and has done only a little dancing in Bollywood movies and that too, was performed in re-takes. She revealed being a little skeptical and apprehensive about taking up yet another reality show. However, when she met the team, she realized that the show was all about the journey from being a non-dancer to a dancer and thus she opted for it.

More about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

This is the eleventh season of the show and it is returning to the original channel Sony after twelve years. The show will be hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani while Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, and Arshad Warsi will be seated in the esteemed judges' chairs.

Other participants of the show are Anjali Anand, Shoaib Ibrahim, Aamir Ali, Sangeeta Phogat, Shiv Thakare, Urvashi Dholakia, and Rajeev Thakur among others.

ALSO READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Tanishaa Mukerji on Kajol-Ajay Devgn's stardom; says 'Mai woh mukam tak nahi pohchi'