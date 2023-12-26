EXCLUSIVE: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 brings twist with Choreographer swap theme, Shoaib Ibrahim-Sonali Kar team up

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 witnessed an unexpected elimination last week. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Vivek Dahiya was eliminated from the show. Dahiya locked horns with Sangeeta Phogat in the elimination process and got evicted.

The makers had a grand wedding special episode last week and this week, they're set to bring yet another twist with a choreographer swap theme.

New theme for the upcoming episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

After introducing twists like Teen ka Tadka and Shaadi special, the makers of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 are set to bring yet another interesting concept of choreographer swap for the upcoming episode of the show.

While celebrity contestants are quite comfortable with their choreographer partners, they'll face yet another challenge with choreographer swap and performing with a new partner who is not well aware of the contestants' strengths and weaknesses.

After the swap, Shoaib Ibrahim, who was seen with Anuradha Iyer in the show, will be seen performing with Sonali Kar.

Have a look at a recent video of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Other celebrity contestants and their choreographer partners

While Shoaib will be seen performing with Sonali, popular Bollywood actress Tanishaa Mukerji will shake a leg with Danny Fernandes. Singer Sreeram Chandra will be seen performing with Aaksh Thapa. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani actress Anjali Anand will be seen teaming up with Romsha Singh.

The previous episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

In the previous episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, the viewers witnessed the adorable couple Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim- Shoaib Ibrahim and Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya's romance. While Divyanka surprised her husband Vivek by dressing up in her wedding attire, Dipika treated the crew members with delicious Biryani and mouth-watering desserts.

Tanishaa's performance was dedicated to all the fathers who stay strong while getting their daughters married.

Until now, four contestants from the show have been eliminated, namely, Aamir Ali, Urvashi Dholakia, Rajiv Thakur, and Vivek Dahiya.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is judged by Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, and Arshad Warsi while Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani are seen donning the hats of hosts.

