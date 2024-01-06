Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, Hema Malini, Tanishaa Mukerji serve glam as they attend Simone Khan's son's wedding reception-PICS
Simone Khan's son's wedding reception just took place and it was a star-studded affair! Many big names from the industry like Bobby Deol and Esha Deol graced the event with their presence.
Bobby Deol has been receiving heaps of praise for his performance in the recently released Animal. Recently, the actor attended Simone Khan's son’s reception. The ceremony was also attended by other big names like Hema Malini, Esha Deol, and Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji. All of them look absolutely gorgeous in the pictures.
Celebrities attend Simone Khan's son’s reception
Recently, Simone Khan's son’s reception took place. Simone is the sister of Sussane Khan. The ceremony was attended by Bobby Deol, Hema Malini, Esha Deol, and Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji among others. The Animal actor looked dapper in a white shirt and black pants. Esha, Hema, and Tanisha also looked beautiful in their respective outfits.
Let's take a look at their pictures!
Bobby Deol and Esha Deol's work front
Bobby Deol was recently seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action crime film Animal. In it, he played the role of the antagonist Abrar for which he received a positive response. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Saloni Batra, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, and Suresh Oberoi among others. Upon release, Animal turned out to be a major commercial success.
Bobby will be next seen in the Tamil period action film Kanguva starring Suriya. Apart from that, he is also doing two Telugu language films: Hari Hara Veera Mallu (where he plays the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb) and NBK109.
Esha, on the other hand, had acted and produced the 2021 short film, Ek Dua. It won a special mention at the 69th National Film Awards.
Bobby Deol got mobbed outside airport
Recently, Bobby was spotted exiting an airport without his security guards. The actor was mobbed by fans who constantly asked for selfies from him. Bobby remained patient and clicked pictures with everyone before leaving. This gesture was appreciated by netizens who took to the comment section to express their feelings. One person wrote, "Abrar entry," while another one penned, "Happy to see my Veer @iambobbydeol so happy."
