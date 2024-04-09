Earlier today, Kiku Sharda dropped a video of Krushna Abhishek slapping him. This came as a shock at first, but later, the video turned out to be hilarious. With perfect comic timing, the duo managed to leave the fans in stitches. Currently, both Kiku and Krushna are spreading laughter on Netflix in Kapil Sharma's new venture, The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Why did Krushna Abhishek slap Kiku Sharda?

In a hilarious video dropped earlier today by Kiku Sharda, The Great Indian Kapil Show’s Krushna Abhishek was seen slapping him. With their perfect comic timing, the duo has left the audience in stitches. In the video, Krushna plays the character of a shopkeeper whose shop Kiku approached to buy two marker pens, followed by the hilarious slap segment.

Krushna, a shopkeeper, asks his customer Kiku what he is looking for. Kiku replies, “Are bhai do marker pen do na (please give me two marker pens)?” Abhishek slaps him twice and, after that, hands over a pen to him. For the uninitiated, when Kiku asks in Hindi for two marker pens from Krushna, he takes it in the literal sense, where ‘mar kar’ means give a tight one.

He captioned the video as, “Main ab samjha ki yeh kya samjha , do maar-kar pen (I understood right now what he understood then, two marker pens),” which cleared the sense of the video.

In the same video, many celebs, including Vivek Dahiya, Arjun Bijlani, Arti Singh, and Tanishaa Mukerji, reacted with a laughing emoji. At the same time, Jay Bhanushali said, “Yeh badiya tha (This one was good),” and Maniesh Paul commented, “Hahahahahahahahahahahahaahhaah.”

While one of the fans commented, “Kiku sir ki ab tak ki sabse best video (Kiku’s best video till now),” the other one said, “Achha hua ki 10 marker pen nahi manga (It’s good that he hasn’t asked for 10 marker pens).”

More about Krushna and Kiku

Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda are currently featured in Kapil Sharma's new venture, The Great Indian Kapil Show, where they adapt different characters to make the audience laugh hard. Krushna is known for his evergreen companionship with comedian Sudesh Lehri in shows like Comedy Circus, including Comedy Circus 2 and Comedy Circus 3. Later, Krushna was married to Kashmera Shah.

Whereas, Kiku Sharda is known for her stint in F.I.R., Comedy Nights with Kapil, The Kapil Sharma Show, etc.

