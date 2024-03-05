Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11's Manisha Rani and Shiv Thakare slay in black outfits at Tanishaa Mukerji’s birthday bash

Following the conclusion of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Tanisha Mukerji's birthday bash brought together all the contestants of the show under one roof. Recently turning 46, the actress threw a splendid party to celebrate. She invited all her fellow contestants from JDJ11 to be a part of the celebration. Tanishaa Mukerji, who was also a participant in the dance reality show, dazzled in a teal blue dress. Meanwhile, show winner Manisha Rani and contestant Shiv Thakare caught everyone's attention in their striking black attires.

Manisha Rani’s Look at Tanishaa’s birthday bash

The winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Manisha Rani, made a stunning appearance at Tanishaa Mukerji’s birthday party, turning heads in her chic little black dress. Rani accessorized her look with a black clutch and black velvet stilettos, keeping her style elegant yet simple with a sleeveless V-neck dress. This event marked her first appearance since winning the show.

Shiv Thakare’s sensational look in black attire

Shiv Thakare lit up Tanishaa Mukerji’s party, dancing to Kala Chashma alongside Adrija Sinha, Rajiv Thakur, and others. His look, consisting of a black shimmery jacket paired with black cargo pants, impressed everyone. His choice of boots complemented the outfit perfectly. Rajiv Thakur opted for a white shirt, adding an extra touch of charm to his ensemble.

How JDJ11 contestants wished Tanishaa Mukerji

Sreeram Chandra and Rajiv Thakur shared a video shouting, “Happy Birthday Tanisha,” to convey their wishes. Vivek Dahiya posted a picture with Tanishaa Mukerji, captioned with a birthday message. Shivani Patel uploaded a video dancing with the birthday girl, and later, she posted a photo with all the Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa 11 contestants, captioning it “Love and Laughter.”

Attendees of Tanishaa’s birthday bash

The Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa 11 family celebrated Tanishaa's birthday in style. Attendees included Manisha Rani, Shiv Thakre, Sreeram Chandra, Vivek Dahiya, Shivani Patel, Rajiv Thakur, Karuna Pandey, and many others. Veteran actress Tanuja Samarth, Tanishaa Mukerji's mother, also attended the party.

