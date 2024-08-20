Karan Johar admits being ‘inspired’ by triumph of Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer; calls it ‘one of the biggest success stories ever’

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 was declared a blockbuster just within a few days of its release and this has made Karan Johar’s heart fill up with pride. The filmmaker penned a long note on his Instagram and called the fate of this horror-comedy ‘one of the biggest success stories ever’.

KJo started his note by mentioning that the ‘Juggernaut mega blockbuster’ success of Stree 2 should be seen as a celebration of Indian mainstream cinema and Bollywood. He asserted how in the past few years, the Hindi cinema has suffered box office challenges due to the post-pandemic shift in the audience’s preference.

The filmmaker feels that Stree 2’s mega-success has not just validated the strength of solid storytelling and rooted content but also “affirmed that humongous conviction, bravado, and focus on concept, story and a deep-rooted connect with an audience will pay rich dividends at the ticket window!”

Karan Johar feels that the success of this Amar Kaushik directorial proves that movies are all about content creators. Further lauding the director, production houses, and the writing team, KJo said, “Their belief, talent, and strategy has resulted in possibly one of the biggest success stories ever. HINDI CINEMA celebrates STREE 2 today and as a producer and storyteller I am deeply inspired.”

The 52-year-old on a concluding note congratulated the entire cast and crew and extended his ‘huge hugs’ to them. Check out his heartwarming post here:-

Stree 2 - released on the Independence Day long weekend - stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles. Jointly produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, this Niren Bhatt-written story is the fifth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe and a sequel to Stree (2018).

Within the first 5 days of its release, Stree 2 has earned Rs 228 crores and is currently available to watch in theaters near you.

