When Karan Johar was left in splits and went ‘What’s wrong with you?’ after Kill actor Lakshya wanted to avoid paps; FIND MORE

Lakshya recently made his big screen debut with Karan Johar-backed action thriller Kill. However, this was his second association with Dharma Productions, the first one being Dostana 2 which got shelved abruptly. The actor in a recent interview with News 18 Showsha recalled the time when he was first associated with KJo and became suddenly famous which was a little hard for Lakshya to digest.

When Karan Johar broke into laughter hearing Lakshya didn’t want to be papped

During the conversation, Lakshya admitted that KJo has always been a mentor figure for him. He recalled that the paparazzi culture had vigorously come into play during the time he signed Dostana 2. “Aapke airport look hai, mayyat look hai, basically har tarah ke looks bann rahe hai,” Lakshya said.

The Porus actor started wondering how he’d pull off this shutterbug game because it was quite strategic and he hadn’t done anything like that before. Lakshya revealed he was stuttering while asking his PR if it was okay for him to not be a part of that grind. Karan Johar who was in the same room broke into laughter alongside Lakshya’s manager.

KJo told Lakshya, ‘What’s wrong with you? We’re launching you in a film and you’re thinking of such petty stuff!’ Hearing this the Warrior High actor attempted to explain how he was very concerned about the sudden attention and for him being on Instagram and out there didn’t come naturally.

Lakshya recalls Karan Johar’s valuable lesson for him

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani director thoroughly acknowledged and understood Lakshya’s concerns and advised him to simply be true to himself. “(Karan said) I shouldn’t try to portray a certain image or sound like anyone else. And that stayed with me through all these years. His words truly resonated with me,” Lakshya added.

Lakshya’s big-screen debut Kill, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, arrived in theatres on July 5. Said to be inspired by true events, this thriller has been jointly produced by Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta, and Achin Jain. It also stars Raghav Juyal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, Tanya Maniktala, and Abhishek Chauhan in key roles and was opened to positive critic reviews.

