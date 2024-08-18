Stree 2: Remember Chanderi's gateway where Rajkummar Rao aka Vicky says goodbye to Shraddha Kapoor? It has a spine-chilling history

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Amar Kaushik’s Stree franchise has been shot across Chanderi primarily with its sequel releasing lately. The particular scene where Shraddha Kapoor bids bye to Rajkummar Rao was shown in the backdrop of a momentous structure. Today, we have brought its real story for you. The place in reference is called Kati Ghati which is a gateway to Chanderi and is located under Madhya Pradesh’s Ashoknagar district.

The huge gate has been cut out of a mammoth live rock of a hill and is as high as 10 m with 25 m wide. As per swatijain.com, the inscription engraved in Devnagari and Nashq scripts on this gate reveals that Kati ghati was commissioned by Jiman Khan in 1480 CE who happens to be the son of Sher Khan, then-governor of Chanderi.

Once upon a time, it was said that the Sultan of Malwa, Ghiyasuddin Khilji announced his visit to Chanderi, and the need for a gate arose suddenly. Jiman Khan had just one night to get this gate made in Khilji’s welcome and promised a handsome reward for whoever could carve the gate out. It is said that out of 100 masons, only one accepted this challenge and interestingly even got the work done leaving Khan stunned and surprised.

However, because Jiman didn’t want to reward mason intentionally, he pointed out that there was no door in this gateway and the security of the Sultan of Malwa could be left in threat. The poor mason couldn’t bear the news of not getting rewarded for his exemplary hard work and died by suicide right there on the spot. The grave that is seen right beside the gate is where exactly the mason fell after taking his own life.

His sacrifice is Chanderi’s biggest tourist attraction today and sadly it’s still not a happy story in his name. An alternative story about Kati Ghati also suggests that because the hill was obstructing the way of Babur’s army to enter Chanderi, he ordered cutting the hill and making a way for him. However, this version is available in very rare places.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

