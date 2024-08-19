Shraddha Kapoor is NOT the leading lady of Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4? Here’s what we know

Shraddha Kapoor is riding high on the success of her recently released horror comedy Stree 2, and news of her upcoming movie is making rounds like anything. A report circulated earlier this week suggested that Kapoor is in talks to sign Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming Krrish 4, but fresh reports suggest that all of that was just false, and the casting of the movie has not even started.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama has revealed, “Krrish 4 is India's most ambitious superhero film in the making, and the pre-production work for the film is on in full force. The creative team is currently adding final touches to the script. All casting rumors surrounding the film are untrue. We haven't even begun the casting process yet.”

On Hrithik Roshan’s work front, the actor is currently busy shooting for the second part of his 2019 film War, where he will star alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. The YRF-backed movie is currently aiming to release on Independence Day 2025. He will then be seen playing the mentor of Alia Bhatt in another YRF film titled Alpha. This female-led spy thriller will also star Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in key roles and is already on floors.

Coming to the Krrish series began with Koi Mil Gaya in 2003 and revolved around a developmentally delayed man who gets superpowers after befriending an alien. It also starred Preity Zinta and Rekha in crucial roles. Its sequel came in 2006 as Krrish, which told the story of this man’s son who carried forward the power benefits and became a superhero.

Preity was replaced by Priyanka Chopra in this, who then also starred in Krrish 3 - a story that was simply a carry-forward. This third part was also joined by Vivek Oberoi. All three parts were highly successful, giving birth to the possibility of the fourth part after over a decade.

“Hrithik has scheduled brainstorming sessions throughout the summer. Both Rakesh and he want to deliver a story that will exceed expectations,” a source told Mid-day earlier this year. Are you also excited for Krrish 4? Tell us @pinkvilla.

