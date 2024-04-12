Karan Johar drops clip from ADHM ft Aishwarya Rai-Ranbir Kapoor; gushes over actress’ eyes and beauty

Karan Johar shared a clip from his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil on his social media praising Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's beauty and her dialogue delivery.

By Prerna Verma
Published on Apr 12, 2024  |  11:50 AM IST |  656
Picture credit : Karan Johar Instagram
Karan Johar heaps praises on Aishwarya Rai; shares clip from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil may be around 8 years old, but that does not stop it from ruling the hearts of every love story lover. Be it the songs, the cast, the storyline or the dialogues, everything hit the right chords. Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan starrer was a hit and it looks like the director of the film Karan Johar cannot stop gushing over Aishwarya’s beauty and her dialogue delivery even today.

Karan Johar gushes over Ae Dil Hai Mushkli’s clip

Taking to her Instagram stories, Karan Johar shared a clip of the movie featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Sharing this clip, he wrote, “Her beauty, her eyes and what she said…”

The scene that KJo shared was when Ranbir Kapoor met Aishwarya for the first time at the airport right after Anushka Sharma and Fawad Khan’s character gets married. The actress says, “guftgu bezaar logo ki aadat hai, jo aankhein keh deti hai, unke aage lafzo ka darja kya.” Indeed she looks absolutely mesmerising in the scene.

Check it out:

Karan Johar heaps praises on Aishwarya Rai; shares clip from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Karan Johar waches Veer-Zaara

Last night Karan rewatched Veer-Zaara starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta which was produced by Yash Chopra. He got emotional after seeing his name in the end credits. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director took to his Instagram stories and expressed his thoughts. Sharing a screengrab of the credit that reads ‘Shah Rukh Khan’s costumes, Karan Johar’ he penned, “Was watching #veerzaara and remembered Yash uncle so much. Saw my credit as a designer for @iamsrk and felt so excited to be a credit in a Yash Chopra film. So many memories,” he concluded tagging Manish.

Karan Johar's work front

On the work front, Karan Johar has teamed up with the makers of Devara starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. This Pan-India flick has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The makers of the film took to social media to reveal that they have teamed up with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, as well as AA Films for the North Indian distribution of Devara. It is understood that while AA Films will act as the distributor, Karan Johar will be the film’s presenter.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar drops video of Shah Rukh Khan from movie Duplicate; says Farah Khan ‘owning and nailing the vibe’

Credits: Karan Johar Instagram
