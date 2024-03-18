Karan Johar pens sweet note for mother Hiroo Johar on her birthday; drops PICS of kids Yash-Roohi with grandma

Karan Johar is one of the most popular and renowned filmmakers in Bollywood. He is recognized for the quintessential Bollywood movies he has treated fans with over the years. Apart from being a film maestro, he is also a complete family man. On various occasions, he is seen showering love on his kids-Yash and Roohi, and dedicating endearing posts to his family and friends. A while back, on his mother Hiroo Johar’s birthday, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director dropped a heart-warming post.

Karan Johar wishes mother Hiroo Johar with the sweetest post

On March 18, a while back, Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle and dropped a couple of cutesy pictures to share a birthday post for his mother, Hiroo Johar. The pictures are from his kids’ seventh birthday bash that was celebrated earlier this year in February. The first picture in the post features KJo as he plants a sweet kiss on his mother’s cheeks followed by his little munchkins who are seen posing alongside their grandmother.

“Mothers are a force of nature…. They take unconditional love to a level that is almost unreal…. I am blessed to have a mother who grounded me and made me believe that professional achievements don’t define us … our behaviour does… she made me believe that goodness is more important than ambition and that if I am in the right or am correct in a circumstance or situation then there doesn’t need to be a battle…. Patience will give me the eventual validation….,” he wrote in the caption.

He concluded the caption by expressing, “Love you Mom and happy birthday … thank you for bringing me into this world and also becoming my world…(Accompanied by red-heart emojis).”

Reacting to the post, celebrities like Huma Qureshi, Kanika Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Raashii Khanna, and Manish Malhotra among others extended their warm wishes to Karan’s mother.

Director and Producer Karan Johar is the son of late producer Yash Johar and Hiroo Johar. Hiroo is also the sister of legendary filmmakers B. R. Chopra and Yash Chopra. Being Dharma Productions’ backbone, she has produced films like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Yodha, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, and Liger among others.

