Karan Johar proudly sports 'nepo baby' t-shirt at dinner with Gauri Khan and Malaika Arora amid criticism for promoting nepotism: WATCH

Karan Johar is known for his wit, sarcasm, and unapologetic personality. Often, he uses social media as a medium to speak his mind and share sarcastic quotes, sometimes taking a dig at people or situations. He has also faced criticism for promoting nepotism in the industry. Amid this ongoing debate, the filmmaker was recently spotted wearing a "nepo baby" t-shirt during an outing with Gauri Khan and Malaika Arora. Check it out!

A video currently doing the rounds on the internet shows Karan Johar wearing a white sweatshirt with "nepo baby" printed on it. In the clip, he can be seen exiting a popular eatery with Shah Rukh Khan’s entrepreneur wife, Gauri Khan, and their B-town bestie, Malaika Arora. KJo’s outfit grabbed headlines, with people suggesting it was a calculated move to troll those who have criticized him for promoting nepotism in Bollywood.

Take a look:

Earlier, popular filmmaker Guneet Monga, who worked with Karan in projects like The Lunchbox, Kill, and Gyaarah Gyaarah defended him against criticism over nepotism.

While talking to News 18, she said, “They work with so many first-time directors and empower them. They’re giving a chance to so many new writers and actors. It’s a massive organization that’s making cinema and OTT projects and mentoring a lot of people. For them to be blamed for only working with a certain kind of people is very, very unfair.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front Karan produced multiple movies like Yodha, Ae Watan Mere Watan, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Bad Newz, and Jigra in 2024. This year, his production house will be backing the upcoming romantic drama film, Dhadak 2.

For the unversed, it’s a sequel to the 2018 film, Dhadak and a remake of the Tamil movie titled, Pariyerum Perumal. Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s movie was initially slated to release in cinemas on November 22, 2024, but will now come out at a later date.

ALSO READ: Guneet Monga comes in support of Karan Johar amid trolling for nepotism, calls it 'unfair': 'For them to be blamed...'