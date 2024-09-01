Karan Johar says Amitabh Bachchan exudes an aura that’s ‘beyond your understanding’; 'I feel he has that power...'

Karan Johar couldn’t stop praising the brilliance of legendary star Amitabh Bachchan during his appearance on Jai Madaan’s Jaane Mann podcast. When the filmmaker was asked to name a person who, for him, defines the words 'power' and 'peace,' KJo immediately named Amitabh Bachchan.

He stressed that Big B has the power of his being whenever he walks into a room. “I feel he has that power that most people will stand up and they don’t know why they are standing up. He exudes an aura that is beyond your understanding of what energy or power is. That is true power. Magnetism,” Johar said as per IANS.

For the term peace, Karan named the late spiritual leader Dada Vaswani. He admitted that he had never felt more peace when he first encountered him in between 50,000 people. “I interviewed him and I had never really been moved by people in the spiritual world. But I was very moved by his presence and I felt at peace,” the 52-year-old shared.

Karan who was last seen taking the director’s seat with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani further in the podcast shared that he is proud of whatever he has lived through and wants to live his truth without any regrets.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director added, “I was never like the other boys—their interests, their style, their sports—it just wasn’t me. It took me years to understand that I don’t owe anyone an apology for being different. I’ve embraced who I am, and that’s become my power. To this day, I have never regretted the way I’ve lived or the work I’ve pursued. Everything I do is for me, unapologetically.”

Karan Johar and Amitabh Bachchan have worked together on a few films including Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

