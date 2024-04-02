Kareena Kapoor enjoys night out with besties Malaika and Amrita Arora, sis Karisma Kapoor joins the crew

More often than not, we have heard Kareena Kapoor Khan express her love for her elder sister Karisma Kapoor. They are often spotted visiting each other and going on vacations together. Not just the Kapoor sisters but also the Arora sisters, Malaika and Amrita, are fond of each other. The four females recently gathered under one roof to enjoy a fabulous night out the inside images of which were dropped on social media.

Kareena Kapoor shares pictures of her night out with Karisma Kapoor and others

During one of the episodes of Karan Johar’s chat show, Kareena Kapoor Khan admitted to sharing all her secrets with her sister, actress Karisma Kapoor. Not just sisters by blood, they are also each other’s cheerleaders and besties. Along with them are Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora who often join the Kapoor siblings in having a blast. On Monday, the fabulous four decided to reunite to be all chatty.

Hours ago, they also shared a collaborative post with images showing the gala time they had. The photo album shows the actresses posing gleefully on the couch along with another BFF, makeup artist Mallika Bhat. They not only looked stunning in their loungewear, but the stars also looked happy together.

Karisma also reposted the photo album on her Instagram stories and called them “The OG Crew.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

Since her acting debut with Abhishek Bachchan in the 2000 drama Refugee, Kareena has worked in over 60 Hindi films. Last year she made her OTT debut with the mystery thriller film Jaane Jaan alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. She also acted and co-produced The Buckingham Murders. A couple of days ago, her heist comedy film Crew was released.

The movie has become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2024 and also stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma. As of now, she is busy filming for her upcoming action film Singham Again. Directed by Rohit Shetty, it stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. It is a sequel to Singham Returns and is expected to have a theatrical release on August 15, 2024.

ALSO READ: Crew Box Office India Day 4: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon film remains rock-steady; Netts Rs 4.25 crores