Kareena Kapoor kisses ‘beautiful’ nanad Soha Ali Khan in birthday post featuring Saif and others

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been at the top of her game, whether in her acting career or with her family. She is deeply dedicated to her loved ones and never fails to celebrate their special days. Today, on Friday, October 4, 2024, Kareena shared a heartwarming birthday post for her sister-in-law, Soha Ali Khan, featuring family pictures with Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Sara Ali Khan, Taimur, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and more.

The video she shared on her Instagram handle consisted of a picture collage with Soha as the centre of attention. The photos were taken during family gatherings, celebrations, and outings, showing the birthday girl with other family members. A couple of photos even featured just Soha and Kareena.

In the caption, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a series of adjectives that perfectly described Soha's personality and preferences, reflecting how well she knows her. These include “smart, caring, loving, funny, workout maniac, gluten-free, chocolate cake and beautiful.” Bebo, continued by writing, "Happy birthday, sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan, love you lots."

The post quickly caught the attention of fans, who flooded the comment section with birthday wishes for Soha. It also received love from Saif Ali Khan's sister, Saba Pataudi. Kareena, who has always shared a cordial bond with her sisters-in-law, never fails to celebrate them on their birthdays, anniversaries, or other special occasions.

Advertisement

In an old interview, Soha described her bond with Kareena and recalled how the actress was extremely excited during her pregnancy. Kareena helped her a lot by sending food and offering advice. Additionally, Kareena shares an adorable bond with Soha's daughter, Inaaya.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the film The Crew, and her 2023 film The Buckingham Murders was released in India on September 13, 2024. She will next be seen in Singham Again.

ALSO READ: Soha Ali Khan Birthday: When actress revealed Kareena Kapoor was ‘most excited’ for her pregnancy and sent her food