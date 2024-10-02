WATCH: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur look their best as they step out; little Jeh breaks internet with 'No Pics' message to paps

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are the IT couples of Bollywood. Apart from being celebrated stars, they are also paparazzi’s favorite. Furthermore, the internet is also obsessed with Taimur and Jeh. Now recently the Khan family stepped out to shop and Jeh’s reaction to the paps stating ‘no pics’ left social media to go gaga over the star-kid.

Today, on October 2, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were spotted with their kids, Taimur and Jeh as they stepped out in the market. In a video shared by the paps, The Buckingham Murders actress was seen coming out of a shop while she held her little Jeh’s hand to make him sit inside the car. We also get to see Saif Ali Khan coming from inside the store holding the hand of Taimur.

While the entire Khan family never ceases to turn heads with their appearances, it is little Jeh’s antics that hold a special place in the hearts of fans. Yet again, while Jeh was being captured by the paps outside the store, he said "no pics" to the paps; breaking the internet.

Reacting to the video, several fans dropped multiple red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

The Khan family dished ultimate family goals as they were seen twinning in white and blue. While Saif, Bebo and Taimur were seen in white t-shirt, blue denim pants and red-white shoes, Jeh was seen in an all-white outfit. The father-son duo also sported matching red caps.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. Led by Ajay Devgn, the movie also features Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and more in the key roles. The movie is scheduled to release on the special occasion of Diwali 2024, facing a clash with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is currently enjoying the release of his South debut, Devara: Part 1 alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. He also has Race 4 in the pipeline alongside Sidharth Malhotra. As Pinkvilla exclusively informed you the film’s producer, Ramesh Taurani is aiming to take the film on floors in the first quarter of 2025.

