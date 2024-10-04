Soha Ali Khan Birthday: When actress revealed Kareena Kapoor was ‘most excited’ for her pregnancy and sent her food

Soha Ali Khan shares a great bond with her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan. They often spend time together during family events and share pictures with each other on social media. Today, October 4, 2024, on the occasion of Soha’s birthday, let’s throwback to the moment when she revealed Kareena was ‘most excited’ for her pregnancy. Soha also shared how Bebo helped her during the phase and even sent her food.

In an old interview with Elle India, Soha Ali Khan opened up about her pregnancy journey. She stated that apart from her husband Kunal Kemmu and her mother Sharmila Tagore, her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan was also very supportive. Soha said, “She was the most excited for me, and her enthusiasm helped me a lot.”

The Rang De Basanti actress shared that Kareena had also just given birth to her son Taimur, and thus she had the answer to her every question. Soha revealed that Kareena would send her food that she enjoyed herself and also helped her with diet and nutrition. She added that Bebo advised her to do yoga and even gave her a few books on pregnancy and parenting.

Earlier in September this year, Soha made a special birthday post for Kareena on her Instagram. Sharing a series of photos with her sister-in-law, Soha wrote, “Whether its work or play no-one does it better than you @kareenakapoorkhan. Happy birthday bebo bhabhi, love always.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, turned 7 years old on September 29. The couple celebrated their little one’s birthday in style, surrounded by their friends and family. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, along with their kids Taimur and Jeh, were also part of the happy occasion.

On the work front, Soha will be seen in the upcoming movie Chhorii 2. It is a sequel to the 2021 horror film Chhorii. Soha will star alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha in a pivotal role. Chhorii 2 is helmed by director Vishal Furia.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently starred in The Buckingham Murders. She is now looking forward to the release of Singham Again.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Alia Bhatt got jhumkas from fan but Ranveer Singh kept them for Deepika Padukone; ‘Teri bhabhi kitni khush hogi’