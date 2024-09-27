Is Saif Ali Khan planning to turn his ancestral Pataudi Palace into museum? Here's what he says

Since Saif Ali Khan regained ownership of his ancestral residence, the Pataudi Palace, there has been speculation that he might convert part of it into a museum to showcase his family’s history. However, he dismissed these rumors, stating that the palace is deeply personal to him. He explained that his father is buried there, and his goal is to restore the property while preserving its authenticity.

In a chat with India Today, The Devara actor talked about the historic value of the Pataudi Palace, “Heritage-wise, the house belongs to different people over time. My father was born a nawab, he was a nawab. He lived life on his terms, and he was the most amazing man. He said that times have changed, and he decided to rent the house out to a hotel… I remember my grandmother telling me, ‘Never do that’. It’s got a lot of history, and that’s something I take pride in."

He mentioned that since his grandparents and father are buried at the estate, it holds deep sentimental value as his family home. Although the older sections are referred to as "darbar halls," he feels that the term is outdated and prefers renaming it the "long room," inspired by the hall at Lord’s.

He shared that the house was constructed by the seventh Nawab of Pataudi along with his father, and expressed a desire to display their cricket memorabilia there. Restoring the house in a way that honors their legacy has been a long-time dream of his, which is now nearly complete.

In a previous interview with Cyrus Broacha on the Housing.com YouTube channel, Soha Ali Khan shared that her mother, Sharmila Tagore, manages the household finances to ensure everything runs smoothly. She explained that Tagore keeps track of daily and monthly expenses, highlighting that they opt for whitewashing instead of painting Pataudi as it is more cost-effective.

Soha also mentioned that they haven’t made any new purchases for quite some time, emphasizing that it’s the architecture of the place that makes it appealing, not the possessions within it.

