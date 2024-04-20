Kareena Kapoor says THIS on sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff in Singham Again

Kareena Kapoor Khan, a beloved celebrity in the Bollywood industry, has consistently impressed audiences with her film choices. At present, she is reveling in the triumph of her latest cinematic venture, Crew, where she shares the screen with Kriti Sanon and Tabu. Presently, she is also preparing herself to portray her character once again in Rohit Shetty's Singham cop universe.

In a recent interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan discussed her next big project and shared some interesting details about her character in the upcoming film.

Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about Singham Again

In a recent conversation with BBC Asian Network, Kareena talked about her next movie Singham Again, and also shared some details about her role.

The Crew actress said, "The movie has emotion, action, and on top of that, I have a lovely role that's a pivotal part of the film. Even if you look at big-ticket Hollywood films like Avengers, there's always an emotional connection. Singham Again has emotion that comes from my character. So, after doing Crew and especially the audience, seeing me in this movie will be a total 360-degree turn as an actor."

Kareena on sharing screen with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff in Singham Again

The interview also addressed the highly anticipated question: will fans see Kareena Kapoor Khan share the screen with the star-studded cast of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff in Singham Again? To which, Kareena responded, "I'm sure that's part of the surprise of the film that you guys have to watch! But yes, it's a stellar cast. And I think there's no one better than Rohit Shetty to bring us all together in one frame. Yes, and it's definitely going to happen."

Recently, the makers of Singham Again dropped a new photo of Deepika Padkuone from the movie. Rohit Shetty shared the picture and wrote, "“MY HERO… REEL MEIN BHI AUR REAL MEIN BHI LADY SINGHAM!!! @deepikapadukone.”

In the photo, the actress looks unstoppable in the police uniform with her hair tied in a bun and completes her overall look with stylish eyeglasses with a vibrant background.

More about Singham Again

The previous films in the cop universe include Singham and Singham Returns headlined by Ajay Devgn. Simmba starred Ranveer Singh in the lead, while Sooryavanshi featured Akshay Kumar. Singham Again is the fifth film in the franchise and is touted to be a grand-scale project.

The movie is currently scheduled for a theatrical release on August 15, 2024, but recent speculations suggest that the movie may get postponed.

