Kareena Kapoor talks about 'mental happiness'; 'Fame, money, career husband, kids, everything falls short if...'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is well-known for her versatility and dedication to acting. Even though she has a packed schedule with several movie releases planned for this year, Kareena balances her work commitments while giving priority to her role as a mother to her two children. The actor emphasized the significance of 'mental strength and mental happiness' while discussing the balance of having a successful career, fame, and a loving family.

Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up about her mental health

Recently, during an interaction with ABP Summit, Kareena Kapoor Khan mentioned that she believes everyone, regardless of gender, can achieve everything they desire. However, what she values the most is her happiness. She emphasized that her mental stability contributes to her happiness, which she considers paramount. Without mental strength and happiness, fame, wealth, career, family, or children lose their significance.

She said, “I think women, every human can have it all, men, women, everybody. But I think what I have, what I count most important amongst all these things, is that I'm happy. And happiness is something that I have because my happiness is my mental stability. And fame, money, career husband, kids, everything falls short if that mental strength and mental happiness is not there. So for me, that is the most important thing that a woman should preserve. Self preservation leads to happiness.”

Advertisement

When questioned about a facet of Kareena that remains unknown to most, the actor responded, saying that certain aspects should be safeguarded and kept a mystery, allowing room for speculation. This preserves the intrigue around her persona, as many tend to associate her solely with her iconic characters like Geet or Poo, which she has intentionally cultivated to keep audiences guessing. She said “Like I said some things should be preserved, should be kept a little bit for the unknown. So that feeling of okay, do we really know her or most people assume that I am either Geet or Poo (her characters from Jab We Met and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham) and I made them believe that could be a possibility.”

She mentioned that she has led people to believe that those characters could be a part of her, but there's a side she prefers to keep private. She believes that maintaining this privacy contributes to her mental well-being and stability. Without this boundary, she feels actors would struggle under constant scrutiny and judgment.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s upcoming projects

In 2023, Kareena Kapoor Khan gained attention with her role in the mystery movie Jaane Jaan, marking her entry into the world of online streaming platforms. Moreover, her crime thriller The Buckingham Murders received significant praise after being showcased at film festivals, with audiences eagerly awaiting its official release.

Kareena is preparing to impress viewers with her role as a witty air hostess in the upcoming family comedy Crew, alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu. The teaser, revealed recently, presents Kareena in a glamorous light, delivering humorous lines with style. Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, the eagerly awaited movie is set to hit theaters on March 29, 2024.

Additionally, Kareena will appear in Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop universe film Singham Again. This film boasts a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and others.

About the Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Crew

Get ready for an exciting ride packed with thrills and laughs in the upcoming movie Crew, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and supported by a stellar team including Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor. Featuring the dynamic trio of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu, along with the talented Diljit Dosanjh and a special appearance by Kapil Sharma, the film promises to be a fun family entertainer from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network. Set to hit theaters on March 29, 2024, during the Good Friday weekend, Crew aims to deliver an unforgettable cinematic journey.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor felt ‘guilty’ for not attending Jeh’s 1st concert; discusses Taimur’s ‘understanding’ of her work