Kareena Kapoor’s favorite cartoon character has a Tim-Jeh connection; Crew star reveals Taimur doesn’t let her dress him

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie Crew, co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The movie was released on March 29, 2024, and made a splash at the box office. Along with that, it also gained critical acclaim from fans.

Following the success of Crew, Kareena recently hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram with her fans. During the session, a fan inquired about her favorite cartoon and dressing up her kids, prompting a response from Kareena that is sure to bring a smile to your face!

Kareena Kapoor Khan's favourite cartoon characters

In the Ask Me Anything session, a fan asked Kareena Kapoor Khan about her beloved cartoon character. Her response was simply delightful and showcased her amazing motherly qualities! She shared a hilarious and endearing perspective on her favorite cartoon characters. The actress posted a photo of Tom and Jerry, comparing them to her own kids, and playfully wrote, "Like, You Know, Tim (Taimur Ali Khan) and Jeh (Jehangir Ali Khan)."

Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about dressing up her kids

Have you ever pondered whether the fashion icon Kareena Kapoor Khan can style someone else better than herself? Well, indeed she can! She adores dressing up someone, and guess who it is – her own children! A curious fan asked, "Do you enjoy dressing your kids?" Kareena revealed, "Love dressing my kids, but Tim doesn't allow me..."

Kareena Kapoor Khan on the work front

Kareena was last seen in Crew starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Next, she will be seen reprising her role in Rohit Shetty's cop universe movie Singham Again. She will be again seen as the love interest of Ajay Devgn. The movie will also have Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles.

