Diljit Dosanjh recalls how Kareena Kapoor Khan made him comfortable on Udta Punjab sets: 'I felt great'

Diljit Dosanjh’s fandom is not restricted to Punjab or India. As a singer, he has performed across the globe and even taken the Punjabi film industry by storm with his acting skills. When he stepped into Bollywood with Udta Punjab, it helped him gain the admiration and respect of the audience that loves the Hindi film industry. During an interview, the artist spoke about working with Kareena Kapoor Khan in his debut Hindi movie and how she made him feel on the sets. Read on!

Diljit Dosanjh recalls working in his first Hindi film with Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an acclaimed actress who has worked in over 60 films in her career spanning decades. Just like most of us, even Diljit Dosanjh has grown up watching Bebo on the big screen. Hence, when he got the opportunity to work with her, it felt like a huge moment.

During an interaction with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, the Punjabi artist opened up about the first day of the shoot with Khan. He said, “My first day of shoot for a Hindi movie was with Kareena Kapoor (in Udta Punjab). At that time, I was like, ‘I have watched the movies of this actor with whom I am working today.’ So, that was one great moment.”

He further added that she told him a wonderful thing. “She said that her staff would like to get photos with me. That was a huge deal for me. I never ever thought I would even meet her in life. Our scene hasn’t started yet. So, big artists like her cool you down when you’re working with them for the first time. I understood why she said so, to make me comfortable. I felt great,” he shared adding that even though it was big for him, he wasn’t nervous at all.

Diljit Dosanjh reveals feeling the energy of Amar Singh Chamkila on set

Diljit will be soon seen playing the role of iconic musician Amar Singh Chamkila in his biopic, directed and co-produced by Imtiaz Ali. When asked if he could feel the energy of Chamika on the sets, the Phillauri actor said 100%. He added, “I don’t know how appropriate it is for people but 100% I felt the energy. This is only now that I felt this while doing such roles.” He further stated that he never thought of acting as a big deal. But on the first day when he went on set to shoot for the film Punjab '95, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Kalra and delivered the dialogues, he couldn’t feel it. He felt guilty the entire night.

He shared, “Second day when I was getting ready, I was like, ‘You do it yourself, I can’t do this.’ And from the second day, I got hold of the character. Same happened with Chamkila,” he added. Talking about his film Amar Singh Chamkila, he said they filmed at the same place where he fell after being shot. Sharing about an incident from the shoot, he divulged that when he fell down while enacting the scene, he got hurt by a musical instrument. “When I was falling, I could see my hand and the blood oozing out. Immediately, I felt the connection. I was like, ‘This is where Chamika’s blood fell.’ At that moment, he was 100% there,” Diljit asserted.

After the success of Crew with Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon; he will be sharing the screen with Parineeti Chopra in Amar Singh Chamkila which is set to release theatrically on April 12, 2024.

