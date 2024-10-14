Kareena Kapoor’s glimpse from her Mat Pilates is the only Monday Motivation you need to start your workout session; PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan juggles like a pro between her personal and professional life. The actress is also quite a fitness enthusiast. Her latest photograph doing Mat Pilates will motivate you to start your Monday on a healthy and positive note.

Today, on October 14, renowned fitness trainer Namrata Purohit who also works with Kareena Kapoor shared an inspiring photo of the actress. In the latest post, the Singham Again actress is seen lying on a mat placed on the ground as she performed her Mat Pilates. She was seen wearing black athleisure and kept her eyes closed while doing the Pilates. The workout glow on Bebo’s face is unmissable.

The post was accompanied by a caption that read, "Monday Motivation - Mat Pilates with @kareenakapoorkhan Workout anywhere.. anytime! All you need is your body".

Soon after the post was shared, Kareena Kapoor fans didn’t cease the chance to react to the post. A fan wrote, "Our fittest yoga queen" while another fan commented, "Nyc" and a third fan dropped a red-heart eye emoji in the comments section.

Kareena, who has been on her professional high, in a conversation with The Times of India admitted that at the age of 17-18, she wanted to be a part of every film. The actress further noted that if one can sustain in the industry for a decade, then it is about reinvention, which according to her is "scary" in a male-dominated industry.

The actress mentioned that every five years, she asks herself what new can she bring on the table. She emphasized her opinion of not just being a part of successful films but about leaving behind a legacy.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again led by Ajay Devgn. The movie boasts of an ensemble star cast consisting of Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff in the key roles. The film is poised to release on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, i.e. November 1, 2024.

Furthermore, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that the actress has signed on for a film which could be the biggest and most exciting feature film of Indian Cinema in the coming 2 years.

