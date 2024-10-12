Singham Again: Ajay Devgn channels his inner Ram as he performs Raavan Dahan in Delhi along with Kareena Kapoor, Rohit Shetty; WATCH

Rohit Shetty's upcoming directorial, Singham Again, will be released on Diwali (November 1) this year. Starring Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan as the leads, Singham Again is creating quite a buzz on social media before its release. On the occasion of Dussehra, Ajay Devgn channeled his inner Ram as he performed Raavan Dahan in Delhi along with Kareena Kapoor and Rohit Shetty.

In a video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram, Ajay Devgn can be seen holding Lord Hanuman's golden-colored Gada in his hands. He is accompanied by his co-star Kareena Kapoor and director Rohit Shetty for the event.

Both Kareena and Rohit are also posing in the same way. The trio are sporting traditional outfits for the occasion. While Ajay wore a black bandhgala, Kareena looked stunning in a purple embroidered lehenga. Rohit opted for a black sherwani for the night.

In another glimpse from the clip, Ajay, Kareena, and Rohit can be seen lifting the bow and arrow on the stage. The Singham Again team attended the Raavan Dahan event while promoting their upcoming film.

Going by the video, the stage is well-lit and decorated for Vijayadashami. The crowd is recording their appearances on their mobile phones and cameras.

Watch the video below:

The Dussehra celebration was held at Luv Kush Ram Leela Maidaan outside Red Fort (Lal Quila) in Delhi. According to a Hindustan Times report, the Singham Again team was invited to the event in Delhi while honouring their contribution to promoting Indian culture.

Advertisement

Arjun Singh, the president of the Luv Kush Ramleela Committee of Delhi, extended the invitation to Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, and Rohit Shetty. In a statement, Arjun shared that the committee has invited them to the celebration "to mark the victory of good over evil".

In Singham Again, Ajay Devgn is reprising his role as DCP Bajirao Singham and Kareena Kapoor is cast as his on-screen wife, Avani Kamat. Singham Again is the third installment of the Singham franchise. It also stars Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. Arjun Kapoor is playing the role of an antagonist in Rohit Shetty's directorial.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn’s Singham to re-release in cinemas ahead of Singham Again’s arrival on Diwali; Rohit Shetty says, ‘Experience how it all began’