EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan breaks silence on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's clash with Singham Again; says he's fan of Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty

Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming highly awaited Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri. The horror-comedy poised to release on Diwali will compete with Singham Again at the box office. Meanwhile, speaking exclusively with Pinkvilla, Kartik revealed that he is also a fan of Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty while reacting to their clash.

During a recent conversation at Pinkvilla’s Masterclass, Kartik Aaryan was queried about the clash of his upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, with Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again.

In his response, the actor was quick to state, "Diwali ki abhi itni badi holiday hai. I think do filmein aaram se chal sakti hain aur Singham Again ka action genre hai, hamara horror-comedy genre hai. I think main as a moviegoer baat karun to it’s a festival for all of us ke hamare paas 2 option aa rahe hain us din jo bahut rare ho raha hai aajkal in our industry (It’s a big Diwali holiday. I think two films can easily work. While Singham Again is an action genre, ours is a horror-comedy. As a moviegoer, it’s a festival for us where we’re getting two options, that is happening rarely in the industry)".

He continued, "We often see and read about films not getting released. Now here are 2 films coming on Diwali that the audience has been waiting for with much anticipation. I also like their film and will go to watch it. I hope you also come to watch ours, and both the films have a huge scope to work."

Kartik mentioned, "I don’t think it is a versus" jokingly adding, "I am concentrating on Rooh Baba vs Manjulika. Mujhe nahin lagta ke it’s a versus between both the films".

"They are a huge franchise in Singham Again Ajay sir, Rohit sir, and everybody associated with the film. I’ve been a fan of them. I think ye jo versus chalu ho gaya hai ye bahut galat hai because mujhe lagta hai main hi unka fan hoon, main itna bada fan hoon to vo uss cheez ke bare mein baat karna bhi mujhe sahi nai lagta. Vo same line mein laana (I think this versus that has started is wrong. I think I’m such a huge fan of theirs so I don’t feel right to even talk about it and have them in the same line)".

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again are one of the highly-awaited films of the year. As the release date of both films is inching closer, the anticipation for them is insignificantly palpable on the internet.

The third installment of the beloved franchise of Bhool Bhulaiyaa is directed by Aneez Bazmee. Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Murad Khetani, the film features Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit in the key roles. In addition to this, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Vijay Raaz will also be seen adding their share of the spice of comedy.

Meanwhile, Singham Again is the fifth installment in Rohit Shetty’s cop-verse. The multi-starrer action entertainer led by Ajay Devgn also stars Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor in key roles.

Both films are slated to hit theaters worldwide on November 1, 2024, the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

