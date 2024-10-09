Kareena Kapoor Khan admits people like to see her in roles like Geet or Poo for THIS reason: ‘Maybe I am a mix of both’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most versatile actresses in the industry and over the years she has proved her mettle by taking up varied roles and characters. In a recent interview, Khan admitted that maybe she is a ‘mix of both Poo and Geet’ from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Geet Jab We Met. Bebo also added that people want to see her in the same roles as ‘they are more connected to the masses’.

In a recent interview with Times Of India, The Crew actress said that people often underestimate an actor's depth if they have a glamorous image. She pointed out that her choice of films challenges this perception. Despite having a glamorous persona, she has never viewed herself that way.

She feels, "In the last 25 years, the first decade went in people assuming that I was Poo, and the other went in people thinking I am Bhatinda ki Sikhni Geet. Maybe I am a mix of both. I want people to know that I am an actor who is very passionate about her job. People like to see me in roles like Geet or Poo more, perhaps because they are more connected to the masses."

She emphasized the importance of staying grounded as an actor, noting that it’s essential to understand the reality of any situation. Her main focus, she stated, is on her performance. "It took many films for people to take me seriously as an actor", said Kareena.

Advertisement

She remarked that when a film like The Buckingham Murders is released, people pay attention because she has consistently worked hard to prove herself. Bebo noted that this dedication is also one of the reasons for her enduring success as an actor.

The Singham actress added , "I have constantly tried to prove myself as an actor for the past 25 years. And I don’t want people to say you have done it all, now what? I have a long way to go."

She stated that in the next 25 years, she aims to take on a wider variety of roles. While she has starred in hit films with superstars, she has also focused on building a career that demonstrates her abilities as an actor.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt reveals daughter Raha Kapoor loves RRR’s Naatu Naatu song: ‘We do the steps’