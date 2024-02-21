Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh turns 3: Here's how maasi Karisma Kapoor, bua Saba and others wished their little munchkin

On February 21, Bollywood power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan celebrate the 3rd birthday of their younger son, Jehangir Ali Khan, affectionately known as Jeh. As one of the adored star kids in B-town, Jeh is receiving heartfelt wishes on his special day. Aunt Saba Pataudi, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena's close friends Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora took to Instagram, sharing endearing pictures of the little one, extending warm birthday wishes to the young celebrant. The shared images capture the joyous moments, contributing to the celebration of Jeh's third birthday in the loving Kapoor-Khan family.

Aunt Saba's birthday wish for Jeh

Saba Pataudi's Instagram serves as a collection of family moments, featuring cherished and nostalgic Nawab family pictures. Recently, she shared post for Jeh's third birthday with delightful images of the little one and captioning it, "My Jeh Jàan turns 3! Happy Birthday my Munchkin.... 1. Keep smiling and taking the world by storm! 2. Eat allllll the cake u want today! 3. And I will Always have your back my baby boy. Love U to the moon n back!".

Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others wish Jeh

In a heartwarming Instagram celebration, Karishma Kapoor marked Jeh baba's birthday with a post featuring adorable pictures, exclaiming, "Let’s go it’s J baba’s birthday! Love youuu." Malaika Arora, Kareena's close friend, took to Instagram Stories, sharing a snapshot of Kareena with baby Jeh and writing, "Munchkin turns 3." Aunt Riddhima Kapoor also joined the birthday wishes, posting a special tribute: "Happy Birthday Munchkin." Kareena's BFF, Amrita Arora, contributed to the celebratory messages on Instagram Stories, featuring a cute picture of Jeh and extending birthday wishes: "Jeh baba is 3 today, happy birthday to the cutest butter ball."

Karisma Kapoor's wish

Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Riddhima Kapoor's wish

Kareena Kapoor on Jeh Ali Khan

In her self-help book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-To-Be, Kareena Kapoor Khan noted that her younger son, Jehangir Ali Khan, bears a resemblance to her, while Taimur Ali Khan, the elder brother, takes after Saif Ali Khan. She expressed, "Both my babies are so different. Tim looks a lot like Saif. Jeh looks like me. Taimur, however, is outgoing and flamboyant. I noticed that even when he was three months old. Jeh is a lot more intense, quieter," describing their distinctive personalities.

During an interview with IANS, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared that Jeh enjoys dinner while listening to the song "Naatu Naatu" from the film RRR, emphasising, "Jeh only eats his dinner when we play Naatu Naatu, and he wants the original version, not the Hindi dub version of the song. The song touches a 2-year-old's heart; it shows that they have created something spectacular with the film and the song."

