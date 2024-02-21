Happy Birthday Jehangir Ali Khan: 5 times Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan revealed cutesy details about their 'toofan mail'

Today, February 21, is a very special day for Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan as their younger son Jehangir Ali Khan, popularly known as Jeh, turned 3 years old. He is one of the most loved star kids in B-town. On this occasion, let's have a look at the adorable revelations about Jeh made by his parents in various interviews.

Here are 5 cutesy details about Jehangir Ali Khan made by Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

1. When Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed if Jeh looks more like her or Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan, in her self-help book Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-To-Be, mentioned that her younger son, Jehangir Ali Khan, looks like her, while his elder brother, Taimur Ali Khan, looks like Saif Ali Khan. "Both my babies are so different. Tim looks a lot like Saif. Jeh looks like me. Taimur, however, is outgoing and flamboyant. I noticed that even when he was three months old. Jeh is a lot more intense, quieter," she wrote about her sons' personalities.

2. Kareena Kapoor once said Jeh loves to eat dinner while listening to Naatu Naatu

In an interview with IANS, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that her younger son, Jeh, loves to eat dinner while listening to the song Naatu Naatu from the film RRR. Speaking about the same, Kareena said, "Jeh only eats his dinner when we play Naatu Naatu, and he wants the original version, not the Hindi dub version of the song. The song touches a 2-year-old's heart; it shows that they have created something spectacular with the film and the song."

3. Saif Ali Khan once revealed Jeh is 'mama's boy'

During an interview with Times of India, Saif Ali Khan once opened up about Jeh and Kareena's bond. He shared, "Yes, I have to say Jeh is a mama's boy. He is very attached to his mother. Actually, all of us are attached to Kareena. But Jeh is a bit more attached. He is very, very sweet. A little baby running around the house is the best thing to happen to any family. As he begins to talk, I know I will pull him over to my side a bit more (laughs). But it's lovely to see the bonding between Kareena and Jeh."

In the same interview, when asked how he and Kareena avoid sibling rivalry between Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan, Saif revealed that it is simple. "Kareena gave Jeh more time while I gave Tim more attention," the actor added.

4. When Kareena Kapoor Khan called Jeh' toofan mail' during Koffee With Karan 8

During Bebo's recent appearance in an episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, the actress spoke about the personality of her two kids. Kareena described her son Jeh as a storm compared to her firstborn Taimur, who is very quiet. She said Jeh keeps the house lively and chaotic. The Crew actress also discussed Jeh's love for food and his enjoyment of the lavish lifestyle.

"Jeh is a complete toofan mail. Like my mom used to say, 'You're a toofan mail.' So he's like a toofan mail. The whole house is upside down because he's like cartwheeling. And he's very shaukeen (passionate); he wants to eat food and wants to sit with us and eat," said Kareena.

5. Saif Ali Khan once shared Taimur makes Jeh laugh a lot

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Saif Ali Khan has been open about the dynamics of his household since the birth of Jeh. The actor shared that he has seen the biggest change in his elder son Taimur, who is much more "responsible" now that he has a younger brother. He added that Taimur makes Jeh laugh a lot, which is often with "loud things."

Saif shared, "Taimur was the younger one, and now he isn't anymore. He makes his brother, Jeh, laugh a lot, usually with loud things. I am quite frightened as to where the peace and quiet portion is going to go with two boys."

Pinkvilla family wishes Jeh a very happy birthday!

