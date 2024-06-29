Kartik Aaryan expresses gratitude as Satyaprem Ki Katha completes 1 year; ‘Sattu will be my most favourite character’

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, was released on June 29, 2023. The movie received a positive response from both fans and critics, with the characters Sattu and Katha particularly winning the hearts of many.

As the movie marks its first anniversary, Kartik took to social media to share his heartfelt experiences and gratitude.

Kartik Aaryan celebrates 1 year of Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kartik took to Instagram and expressed gratitude for showering Satyaprem Ki Katha with so much love. He shared a compilation video of Satyaprem Ki Katha, featuring unseen on-set clips and the fun behind-the-scenes moments with co-star Kiara Advani and the rest of the cast and crew.

Kartik captioned the post, "It’s been a year, yet I still keep getting messages on social media for this special film and for Sattu On the 1st Anniversary of #SatyaPremKiKatha, I would like to Thank you all for giving Sattu and Katha, a place in your heart #SPKK will always be closest to my heart and Sattu will be my most favourite, strongest and bravest character.

#Gratitude".

Check out his post here:

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani on the work front

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion, which received rave reviews from fans and cinema lovers. Up next, he has several projects in the pipeline, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Advertisement

He is also set to star in Aashiqui. Additionally, Aaryan is in talks with renowned filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya about portraying Prem in his next project.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani is all set to star alongside Ranveer Singh in Farhan Akhtar's highly anticipated movie Don 3. According to a recent report by India Today, the schedule for Don 3 is on track, with filming set to begin next year. The source mentioned that Don 3 was always intended to start production in 2025, and preparations have been made accordingly.

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar, who is directing the film, previously shared with that he will commence his next acting project in July this year.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani starrer Don 3 to go on floors next year? Here's all we know