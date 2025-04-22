Hera Pheri 3: Suniel Shetty reacts to previous rumors of Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar; ‘Whoever else was…’

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal are all set to return for the third installment in the Hera Pheri franchise. Suniel recently opened up about his feelings regarding the reunion. He also reacted to previous rumors of Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay in Hera Pheri 3. He said that whoever was coming before wasn’t a replacement but a new character.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with the Times of India, Suniel Shetty talked about reuniting with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal for Hera Pheri 3. He said that while shooting they didn’t feel like it had been 25 years since the first part.

The actor mentioned that they were still the same and the only difference was in their appearances and get ups. He stated that everybody including the director and producer was the same. However, Suniel added that they were going to miss the late actor Om Puri, who played a pivotal role in the first film.

During the conversation, Suniel Shetty said that it didn’t feel like they were ‘playing a character’ while shooting for the movie. “Nobody else can play those characters,” he added.

When asked about the old rumors of Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar, Suniel shared, “Whoever else was coming in was never supposed to replace anybody. He was coming as a new character, but now the makers have gone back to the old script and it is Hera Pheri 10 times more fun.”

Advertisement

Hera Pheri 3 will be directed by Priyadarshan. A promo featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal has reportedly been shot and it will serve as the official announcement of the film.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the makers are aiming for a theatrical release in 2026. Earlier, Paresh Rawal, who plays the role of Babu Bhaiya in the franchise, also hinted the same.

A netizen had reacted to his post about the trailer of Andaz Apna Apna’s re-release, saying, “We are waiting for Babu Bhai Mr. Teza.” They were his respective characters from Hera Pheri and Andaz Apna Apna. Rawal replied, “Soon soon! Before the next monsoon!” seemingly teasing the release period of Hera Pheri 3.

ALSO READ: Vedang Raina recalls big compliment from Hrithik Roshan at The Archies premiere: ‘That was really...'