Naagzilla: Kartik Aaryan’s 1st look as ‘icchadhaari naag’ in Karan Johar’s creature-comedy is never seen before; fans ask ‘Who’s the naagin?’

After Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar have officially announced their second collaboration with Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand. A while back, the makers dropped the first look of Aaryan from the upcoming creature-comedy, where it has also been revealed that the film is set to release on August 14, 2026.

Advertisement

On April 22, Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan took to their respective social media handles and announced their next collaboration for Naagzilla. A motion video was dropped, revealing the first look of the actor as ‘icchadhaari naag.’ With his back facing the camera, one can see numerous snakes around him as he transitions into a snake’s body.

In addition to this, Kartik describes his film with a voiceover in the background as he says, "icchadhaari naag— roop badalne ki shakti rakhne wale saanp, jaise ki main (wishful serpent-snakes that have the power to change their appearance according to their wish, like me). Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, Umar 631 saal (age 631 years)." It ends with the first look of Aaryan and the iconic snake tune in the background.

"Insanon wali picharein toh bahut dekh li, ab dekho naagon wali pichchar!#Naagzilla - Naag lok ka pehla kaand...Funnn phailaane aa raha hai - Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand…"Naag Panchami par aapke nazdeeki Sssssinemas mein - 14 August 2026 ko!," the post was captioned.

Advertisement

Official announcement of Naagzilla

Soon after the announcement was made, several internet users flooded the comments section, with one user asking, ‘who’s the naagin?’ Another user quipped, "Abhi tk to sirf ekta kapoor ka show nageen hi dekha ab. Bollywood walo ke naag bhi dekhenge" and a third user recommended, "ek tadakta bhadkta hua nagin dance jarur karna."

Written by Gautam Mehra and directed by Fukrey fame Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the details about the female lead and other cast members of Naagzilla are yet to be announced. It is produced by Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Sujit Jain, Karan Johar, Aadar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta.

In addition to this, Kartik also has Anurag Basu’s yet untitled musical drama alongside Sreeleela in the pipeline.

How did you like Kartik Aaryan's first look as 'icchadhaari naag' from Naagzilla? Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar's Naagzilla will be released next year on August 14, 2026. Promising Disappointing

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday’s cousin Ahaan Panday’s debut film Saiyaara officially announced; release date and female lead revealed