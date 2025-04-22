Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan gear up for massive clash at box-office with Naagzilla and Bhediya 2; details

Kartik Aaryan left his fans pleasantly surprised with the official announcement of his creature-comedy, Naagzilla, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film is set to release next year on August 14, 2026. While the anticipation for the movie is running high, fans will be spoiled for choice as Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya 2 has also been announced for its release on the same day.

On Tuesday, April 22, Kartik Aaryan stirred the internet by announcing his second collaboration with Karan Johar for Naagzilla. The first look of Aaryan as ‘icchadhaari naag (wishful serpent)’ was introduced through a motion poster.

In the video clip, a shirtless Kartik was seen wearing blue jeans while looking at a city from his snake-infested home. His body partially also had a scaly snake-like skin.

"Insanon wali picharein toh bahut dekh li, ab dekho naagon wali pichchar!#Naagzilla - Naag lok ka pehla kaand...Funnn phailaane aa raha hai - Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand…"Naag Panchami par aapke nazdeeki Sssssinemas mein - 14 August 2026 ko!," the official announcement post was captioned.

Official announcement of Naagzilla

On the other hand, Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films announced the slate of their upcoming horror-comedy films earlier this year in January. Expanding the horror-comedy universe, the production house not only announced the sequels of their beloved films but also several fresh films.

Among other films, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and Abhishek Banerjee’s Bhediya 2 was also announced to grace the silver screens on the eve of Independence Day, i.e., August 14, 2026. Directed by Amar Kaushik, it is the sequel to the 2022-released film.

Take a look

Apart from Bhediya 2, Maddock announced its two movies Thama and Shakti Shalini ready for 2025 release, whereas Bhediya 2 and Chamunda are announced for the next year release. In addition to this, Stree 2, Maha Munjya, Pehla Mahayudh and, Doosara Mahayudh are lined up for the 2027 and 2028 release.

Interestingly, Kartik and Maddock Films are facing a clash at the box office this year on Diwali also. Kartik’s upcoming musical romantic saga, co-starring Sreeleela, directed by Anurag Basu, and Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thama will be releasing on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

