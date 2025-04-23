Box Office: Bollywood gears up for Independence Week 2026 clash; Kartik Aaryan's Naagzilla to go against Varun Dhawan's Bhediya 2

In the young generation of Bollywood stars, Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan are two of the most popular and beloved names. Pop culture views both actors as charming on-screen lover boys and comic heroes. With their upcoming releases, both stars are set to take their stand and clash against each other during the Independence Day week of 2026—more precisely, on 14 August 2026.

Naagzilla vs Bhediya 2

The clash between the two young superstars was confirmed with the announcement of Kartik Aaryan’s next creature-comedy, Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand, on 22 April 2025. The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, known for helming all three installments of the popular Fukrey film series. It is backed by Dharma Productions, marking their second collaboration with Kartik Aaryan after Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, a rom-com currently in development.

As for Bhediya 2, the film was announced a few months ago as part of the complete slate for Maddock’s horror-comedy universe, which is set to expand through 2028. Bhediya 2 will feature Varun Dhawan in the lead, with Amar Kaushik returning as director. The film will follow earlier releases in the cinematic universe, Thama and Shakti Shalini.

Both movies are exciting ventures with the potential to attract large audiences due to their unique appeal. However, a direct clash would likely divide the audience, causing both films to miss out on their full box office potential. While there is a decent chance that one of the two films may be postponed from its currently scheduled release date, these remain speculations. Maddock Films, after all, did release Stree 2 on a crowded date without hesitation.

Watch the Naagzilla announcement video

In addition to these two films, there is a strong possibility that a South Indian film will also release on the same date. In recent years, South Indian cinema has consistently secured release slots around Independence Day, regardless of competing releases—and the same trend may continue next year.

Though nothing is confirmed yet, expectations suggest that the potential box office clash between these two young Bollywood giants could still be averted.

