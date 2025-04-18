Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and more shower love as Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul introduce daughter Evaarah; Arjun Kapoor already has a nickname for her

Weeks after announcing the arrival of their baby girl on March 24, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul recently left the internet melting with her first glimpse. The couple posted a picture of their joyous family and announced that they've named their little one 'Evaarah,' which implies 'gift of God.' Soon after, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, and Kiara Advani, among others, reacted to the post.

On April 18, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul made a joint post and shared an adorable family picture. It features Rahul holding their daughter while Athiya looks adorably at her. The couple captioned the post, "Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah/ इवारा ~ Gift of God."

Soon after the post was shared, several Bollywood celebrities, including Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Kiara Advani, among others, were quick to shower their love on the post. While Alia and Kiara hit the like button, Anushka Sharma dropped a red-heart emoji, Arjun Kapoor commented, "Eeeeevvvvvuuuuuuu" followed by a red-heart emoji.

In addition to this, new mom Sagarika Ghatge, who recently welcomed a baby boy with Zaheer Khan, also dropped multiple red-heart emojis. Pragya Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor dropped multiple red-heart emojis while Krishna Shroff commented, "So beautiful."

It is worth mentioning that today is a special day as it also marks KL Rahul's birthday.

Meanwhile, the couple's fans also flooded the comments section with their adorable reactions to the post. A fan wrote, "Love the name," while another fan called it a "Priceless moment," while a third fan gushed, "Omggg this picture," and another exclaimed, "Such a beautiful meaning of our cute lil evaarah."

The official Instagram handle of Delhi Capitals called it "The best gift," and Badshah complimented, stating, "Daughter," accompanied by two red-heart and two nazar amulet emojis. Meanwhile, Sanam Teri Kasam actress Mawra Hocane wrote, "such a pretty name MashaAllah may she be blessed with everything good that life has to offer and more."

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married in an intimate ceremony in 2023 that took place at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. The couple announced they're expecting their first child last year and welcomed the baby girl last month on March 24, 2025.

